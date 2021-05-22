newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Crude caroms 2% on Gulf of Mexico storm, but clocks worst weekly plunge since March

By SOURAV D
Posted by 
Financial World
Financial World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday, both UK and US crude oil futures’ prices bounced back after having been faltered three straight sessions in a row, mostly boosted up over weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico, however, had recorded their worst weekly percentage declines since March as investors were bracing for a return of Iranian crude following significant development about lifting a swathe of US sanctions on Tehran.

www.financial-world.org
Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Mexico#Oil Price#Wti Oil#Wti Oil#Storm#Day Traders#Price Futures Group#Crude Oil Futures#Crude Oil Rebounds#Iranian Crude#Uk Crude Contracts#Steep Losses#Dip#Barrels#Refiners#Europe#Weather Concerns#Industry Analysts#West Texas Intermediate#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Industryspglobal.com

US aluminum futures steady as demand remains firm

AUP total volumes totaled 964 lots or 24,100 mt for the week ended May 21; open interest finished the week at 24,439 lots, up 890 lots from the May 14 close. The spot-to-six-month spread settled at a 5.10 cents/lb backwardation. The cash/three-month spread on the LME settled at a $31.45/mt...
Traffic94.3 Jack FM

Oil steady near week high as prospect of Iran supply glut wanes

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, holding around one-week highs after jumping more than 3% the previous session as prospects of an early return of oil exporter Iran to international crude markets lessoned. Brent crude futures were down 6 cents at $68.40 a barrel by 0039 GMT,...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil surges, gold rally fizzles

It seems that the speculative longs who were culled last week can’t leave the oil trade alone, with Brent crude and WTI enjoying the second day of explosive rallies. Brent crude 2.60% higher to USD68.40 a barrel. Meanwhile, WTI rocketed 3.40% higher to USD66.05 a barrel. Both remain unchanged in Asia, with importers reluctant to chase markets higher.
Energy IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook: Breakout Ready or Will Iran Risk Weigh?

CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST: TECHNICAL STRENGTH MIRED BY IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL, ASIA’S COVID CRISIS. Crude oil prices popped nearly 4% on Monday to test the upper end of its recent range. Eclipsing the $68.00-price level could see the commodity take aim at its 2018 swing high. Iran nuclear deal and...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Edges Lower; Iran Nuclear Deal in Focus

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices edged lower Tuesday, consolidating after recent sharp gains as traders digest the possibility of additional supply from Iran hitting the global market. By 9:10 AM ET (1410 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.5% lower at $65.75 a barrel, after gaining almost 4% the previous session,...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil holds gains, gold eyes 1900 level

After strong gains in the previous session, oil is edging away from weekly highs. Oil prices surged almost 4% in the previous session as risk sentiment improved, the likelihood of Iranian oil returning to the market faded, and expectations of a strong driving season in the US grew. Yesterday, progress...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia crude oil: Key market indicators this week

Trade activity in the Middle East crude oil market in the week of May 24 could ease following completion of July-loading procurements from Asian refiners as the focus shifts to next month's trading cycle. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. July ICE Brent crude...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Oil prices jump on view Iranian oil will not cause glut

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as a demand bump fueled by COVID-19 vaccination drives gave traders optimism that the market can absorb any Iranian oil that would come on the market if Western talks with Tehran lead to the lifting of sanctions. Prices also got a boost...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Oil jumps over 3% as fears of Iranian exports ease

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 3% on Monday as a demand bump fueled by COVID-19 vaccination drives gave traders optimism that the market can absorb any Iranian oil that would come on the market if Western talks with Tehran lead to the lifting of sanctions. A decline...
Trafficetftrends.com

Crude Oil ETFs Surge Again as Analysts Project More Upside

Crude oil futures and ETFs are surging Monday amid a projected weather event, a potential issue with resurrecting the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and new input from Goldman Sachs. Brent crude oil futures for July rallied $1.71, or 2.57%, to $68.15 per barrel, while the July contract for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures hit $66.02 a barrel, up $2.43, or 3.75%.
Agriculturethelandonline.com

Grain Outlook: Corn finally takes the plunge

CORN — Whoever predicted we would use the 40-cent daily trading limit in corn this week may have been using a crystal ball. How do you spell volatility? C-O-R-N. Money ran for the exit the day after the report with massive fund selling and many were left wondering why, why today?
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks weaken on sluggish demand

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Monday, weighed down by lacklustre regional demand and firmer raw material crude prices. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil fell 30 cents to $8.52 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest since last Tuesday. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF inched higher to 18 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a premium of 15 cents per barrel on Friday. The June/July time spread for 10 ppm gasoil remained in backwardation to trade at 12 cents per barrel on Monday. LIM FAMILY'S ASSETS ON RADAR AFTER SINGAPORE COURT MOVE - A Singapore court has approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of assets of the family behind collapsed Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, boosting the prospect of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors. - Hin Leong was wound up in March after failing in a year-long effort to restructure more than $3 billion in debts after the COVID-19-led oil crash laid bare huge losses. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, two jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - India's crude oil processing fell in April from the previous month with top refiners reducing crude runs as a fierce second wave of coronavirus infections curbs mobility and demand for fuel. - Oil prices rose on Monday as a potential snag emerged in reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could add more oil supply, while Goldman Sachs said the case for higher prices remains intact even with increased Iran exports. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.78 2.79 4.04 68.99 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.21 -0.01 0.45 -2.2 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 71.99 2.79 4.03 69.2 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2 -0.01 0.50 -1.99 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 72.12 2.79 4.02 69.33 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.87 -0.01 0.54 -1.86 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 74.17 2.83 3.97 71.34 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.18 0.03 20.00 0.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 71.12 2.56 3.73 68.56 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.3 -0.09 42.86 -0.21 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Energy IndustryCNBC

Oil prices rise on potential hitch in Iran talks

Oil prices rose on Monday as a demand bump fueled by COVID-19 vaccination drives gave traders optimism that the market can absorb any Iranian oil that would come on the market if Western talks with Tehran lead to the lifting of sanctions. Prices also got a boost on expectations that...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

North Sea oil IPOs had best take the plunge soon

North Sea oil companies hoping to float should strip off and take the plunge. Sam Laidlaw, formerly boss of UK utility Centrica (CNA.L), is mulling an initial public offering of Neptune Energy, the driller controlled by buyout groups CVC and Carlyle, as well as China’s sovereign wealth fund. His chances of achieving a $10 billion valuation look better if he moves swiftly.