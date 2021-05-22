Guest column: It’s time to fix Pennsylvania’s lousy school funding system

“We need you to come together and fix Pennsylvania's broken education funding structure.” That is the opening line in an open letter to Gov. Tom Wolf, House Speaker Cutler, and Senate President Corman (a letter that has already gained over 300 signatures) demanding they address the Commonwealth’s unacceptable, inequitable, and insufficient support for our public schools. (If you want to add your name, you can find a link to the letter on pafairfunding.org under “Sign Letter to Gov Wolf”)