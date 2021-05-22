newsbreak-logo
Harlan, IA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Harlan

Posted by 
Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYVpC_0a8972pV00

(HARLAN, IA) According to Harlan gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 1006 Chatburn Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.33 at Yesway at 618 Durant St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

1006 Chatburn Ave, Harlan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

