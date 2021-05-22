newsbreak-logo
EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (Austin) NASCAR Preview and Fantasy Predictions

By Tom Bowles
AthlonSports.com
The 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix kicks off the second half of NASCAR's 26-race regular season. A year that got off to a crazy start, with two first-time winners in the first two weeks has calmed down just a bit. After 10 different winners in the first 11 races, Martin Truex Jr. has charged ahead of the field with three total victories. Three teams (Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports) have won every race since the season-opening Daytona 500 while Denny Hamlin leads the points by a country mile.

