Licking, MO

Where's the cheapest gas in Licking?

Licking Daily
 2 days ago
(LICKING, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Licking, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 240 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 211 S Us-63, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.53.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Licking area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

240 S Main St, Licking
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

211 S Us-63, Licking
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.53
$3.39
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Licking, MO
ABOUT

With Licking Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

