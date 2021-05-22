Where's the cheapest gas in Licking?
(LICKING, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Licking, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 240 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 211 S Us-63, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.53.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Licking area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.53
$3.39
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.