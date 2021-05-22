Where's the cheapest gas in Licking?

(LICKING, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Licking, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 240 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 211 S Us-63, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.53.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Licking area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 240 S Main St, Licking

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 211 S Us-63, Licking

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.53 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.