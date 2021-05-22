Osceola gas at $2.84 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(OSCEOLA, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Osceola, you could be saving up to $0.59 per gallon on gas.

Casey's at 114 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 2210 W Clay St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.43.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 100 W Mclane St, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 1706 Jeffreys Dr, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Pilot 2210 W Clay St, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.18 $ 3.43 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.