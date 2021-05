Saturday can be a historic day in the Bundesliga. The spotlights in this closing of the highest German competition target Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich star who can beat the record for goals scored in a league campaign. It was established by the mythical Gerd Müller in 71/72, the course in which he scored an incredible 40 targets, a record that seemed eternal. Until Lewandowski showed up to do what he loves the most: break all kinds of records.