Alva, OK

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Alva

Alva Post
 2 days ago
(ALVA, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Alva area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Country Store at 607 E Oklahoma Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 607 E Oklahoma Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alva area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:33 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

