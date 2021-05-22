newsbreak-logo
Fort Plain, NY

Fort Plain gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Fort Plain Digest
Fort Plain Digest
 2 days ago
(FORT PLAIN, NY) According to Fort Plain gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Nice N Easy at 95 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Nice N Easy at 95 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Plain area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Nice N Easy

95 Main St, Fort Plain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.13
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

