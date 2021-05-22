newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Jeff Teague Status Against Heat

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 2 days ago

Jeff Teague of the Milwaukee Bucks had been on the injury report but is now listed as available to play in Game 1 against the Miami Heat.

The status of the former All-Star Teague can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Teague spent many seasons in the NBA Playoffs with the Atlanta Hawks before playing for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Bucks.

The Bucks are hosting the Heat for a rematch of last year's second-round upset when the Heat sunned the Bucks in the bubble.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
144
Followers
633
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Miami Heat#Fantasylabs Nba#The Atlanta Hawks#The Indiana Pacers#Fanduel#The Washington Wizards#The Los Angeles Lakers#Mvp#Golden State Warriors#76ers#Staples Center#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Pacers list Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) as questionable for Tuesday

The Indiana Pacers listed guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon hasn't played since injuring his hamstring at the end of April, but we could see him return to the court for Tuesday's play-in game. FanDuel has set Brogdon's salary for tomorrow's contests...
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Jeff Teague: Not on injury report

Teague (abdomen) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Washington. An strained abdominal muscle kept Teague could of Tuesday's win over Brooklyn, but it looks like he'll be back to availability off the bench on the second half of the back-to-back. Over his last five appearances, Teague has averaged 4.0 points and 3.2 assists in 14.4 minutes.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Jeff Teague: Won't return Sunday

Teague exited Sunday's win over the Nets due to an abdominal strain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Teague came off the bench Sunday and recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 11 minutes prior to his departure. It's not yet clear whether his injury will force him to miss Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.
NBAflurrysports.org

Heat vs Bucks Prediction, Odds, Trends and NBA Betting Preview

We’re down to the final couple days of the NBA regular season. In an important Eastern Conference matchup today, the Miami Heat travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. This is the third and final matchup between these teams during this shortened NBA season. This Heat vs Bucks betting preview will find the best NBA betting odds, list some betting trends and give you a prediction for the game.
NBAallucanheat.com

Miami Heat: Is new style the most sustainable style of play for NBA Playoff Success?

The Miami Heat have been on a pretty good offensive run lately. They’ve been able to rack up the points on the opposition and especially now when they needed to. Though their defense had been their core strength for much of the season until the end of March, they’ve since flipped the switch, making their offense the focal point. That’s the sum of it, but here are the facts of it.
NBABrew Hoop

Bucks Progress Report: May 7

4-0 this week, if by the skin of the Bucks’ teeth! A win tonight over Houston will move Milwaukee into the 2 seed by virtue of their freshly-gained tiebreaker over Brooklyn. Even going back to early April, some pundits (myself included) were resigned to the 3 seed. So if this unprecedented, injury-filled, travel-heavy practice-avoidant, jam-packed season has taught us anything, it’s that predicting basically any outcome in said season is foolish.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks, Heat meet in potential playoff preview

The Milwaukee Bucks, the highest-scoring team in the NBA and tied for the league lead in rebounds, will play host to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Milwaukee (45-25), which is currently on a 10-3 run, sits in third place in the Eastern Conference while scoring 120.2 points per game and grabbing 48.2 rebounds, tied with the Utah Jazz.
NBAspotonflorida.com

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20 for the Heat. Miami...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors lose to Pacers in season finale, 125-113

With eight players out due to injury and two more a healthy scratch, the Toronto Raptors and their six man rotation couldn’t find enough to beat the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, losing 125-113 to finish their 2020-21 season. The game puts one of the Raptors’ toughest seasons — circumstance...
NBA939thegame.com

Bucks Rest Starters, Lose Regular Season Finale

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS (WSAU) — With their playoff seeding locked in when Brooklyn beat Cleveland just before gametime, the Milwaukee Bucks rested their five starters and three top reserves and dropped a 118-112 game in Chicago. The Bucks will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs for...
NBAwhbl.com

Bulls 118, Bucks 112

CHICAGO, IL (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Bucks fell 118-112 to the Bulls in Chicago to wrap up the regular season on Sunday. With the number-three playoff spot locked in and no chance to secure the number-two seed, the Bucks decided to rest their top players. Rookie Jordan Nwora had 34 points and 14 rebounds in the setback. Jeff Teague added 23 points.
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Bucks hold Antetokounmpo, Middleton out of finale

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach, and Khris Middleton missed the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. The Brooklyn...
NBA94.3 Jack FM

Bucks start fast, beat the Heat

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks started fast, outscoring Miami 44-28 in the first quarter en route to a 122-108 win over the Heat Saturday night in Milwaukee. Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes led the Bucks with 21 points each. Jrue Holiday added 20. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18...
NBAwtaq.com

Bucks drop season finale to Bulls, get ready to face Heat in playoffs

CHICAGO – Thaddeus Young tallied 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bucks 118-112 in the final game of the regular season. Coby White added 19 for Chicago. The Bucks did not play their starters after the number-two seed in the playoffs was out of reach before tip-off. Bucks coach...
NBAchatsports.com

Pistons vs. Heat preview: Will Miami have anything to play for?

The Detroit Pistons limp to the finish line of the 2020-21 season tonight against the Miami Heat. The Pistons will surely be outmatched talent wise, but the big question is whether the Heat will have anything at all to play for. Sub-question: does that even matter? The answer to the first question will be made clear based on the outcome of the Knicks vs. Celtics game at 1 p.m. on ESPN. If the Celtics win, the Heat can jump the Knicks in the standings and will certainly have something to play for.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Jeff Teague: Probable for Game 1

Teague is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Heat due to left knee soreness. The issue for Teague presumably came up in practice or a workout, as he wasn't dealing with the issue during the end of the regular season. Assuming he's available, he should see backup minutes behind Jrue Holiday. However, it's unlikely he sees enough action to be fantasy relevant.