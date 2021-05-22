NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Jeff Teague Status Against Heat

Jeff Teague of the Milwaukee Bucks had been on the injury report but is now listed as available to play in Game 1 against the Miami Heat.

The status of the former All-Star Teague can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Teague spent many seasons in the NBA Playoffs with the Atlanta Hawks before playing for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Bucks.

The Bucks are hosting the Heat for a rematch of last year's second-round upset when the Heat sunned the Bucks in the bubble.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat, according to FanDuel.

