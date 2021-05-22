This is the cheapest gas in Tucumcari right now

(TUCUMCARI, NM) According to Tucumcari gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 601 E Tucumcari Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.64 at Circle K at 601 E Tucumcari Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 601 E Tucumcari Blvd, Tucumcari

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Valero 2300 S 1St St, Tucumcari

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 2624 S 1St St, Tucumcari

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 2.94

Conoco 4000 E Tucumcari Blvd, Tucumcari

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Flying J 2021 S Mountain Rd, Tucumcari

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.9 $ 3.31 $ 3.63 $ 3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.