Tucumcari, NM

This is the cheapest gas in Tucumcari right now

Tucumcari Dispatch
Tucumcari Dispatch
 2 days ago
(TUCUMCARI, NM) According to Tucumcari gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 601 E Tucumcari Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.64 at Circle K at 601 E Tucumcari Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K

601 E Tucumcari Blvd, Tucumcari
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.89
$3.34
$3.64
$--

Valero

2300 S 1St St, Tucumcari
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Shell

2624 S 1St St, Tucumcari
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.89
$3.34
$3.64
$2.94

Conoco

4000 E Tucumcari Blvd, Tucumcari
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19

Flying J

2021 S Mountain Rd, Tucumcari
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash $2.91
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card $2.9
$3.31
$3.63
$3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Tucumcari Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

