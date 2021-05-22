Real Valladolid 1-2 Atlético Madrid: result, summary, goals | LaLiga Santander

Over 2.5 (-150), Under 2.5 (+120) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Granada is welcoming Real Madrid to Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in round 36 in the Spanish LaLiga. Granada has been hot and cold this season, but they have been more hot than cold lately. Granada has only 3 wins in their last 9 games while losing 6 of those 9 games. Luckily for Granada, they are far away from the relegation zone, in 10th place with 45 points, but they will not be seeing Europe this season. Granada is on w 2-game losing streak during which they conceded 3 goals while scoring 1 goal. In their last game against Betis, Granada has had only 39% of ball possession, 5 shots on goal, 2 corner kicks, 4 big chances created, and only 67% of the correct passes. Granada was losing at halftime, but they were able to tie the score in the 66th minute. Unfortunately for Granada, they conceded a goal in the 87th minute, and Granada has lost this match 2-1. Granada has scored a solid amount of goals, 44 in total, but they have conceded 57 goals, and their defense is not what it used to be in previous seasons. With 9 goals, Soldado is the leading goalscorer for Granada, while Molina added 6 goals. Lozano, Milla, Neva, and Diaz are injured, Vallejo, Kenedy, Duarte, Montoro, and Herrera are still questionable, while Soldado is suspended because of the yellow cards. There is no pressure on Granada anymore this season, and they can enjoy their games, but I’m not sure if they can do that.