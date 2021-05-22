newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockport, MA

Rockport gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Rockport Bulletin
Rockport Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0a896V8I00

(ROCKPORT, MA) Gas prices vary across in the Rockport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

Gulf at 120 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 245 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rockport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Tony Tally's Petroleum World

27 Maplewood Ave, Gloucester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:58 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rockport Bulletin

Rockport Bulletin

Rockport, MA
6
Followers
35
Post
439
Views
ABOUT

With Rockport Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Sales#Mobil#Gallon#Selling#Gulf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Massachusetts StateWorcester Business Journal

Mass. gas prices reach most expensive level since 2014

The average gasoline price in Massachusetts on Monday increased 5 cents from last week, which comes a week after it rose 6 cents per gallon, according to a report from travel association AAA Northeast. The current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.91. Two weeks ahead...
Rockport, MAPosted by
Rockport Bulletin

Check out these homes on the Rockport market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Commanding an ideal anchorage on Gloucester's coveted Eastern Point, 'Stoneacre' sits at tide's edge and floats above the water like a yacht in the harbor, the waves seemingly at arm's reach from every room, a cruise or sail just a moment away at the end of a deep-water dock with double moorings. Constructed of hand-cut granite block and set deep in granite ledge, the home is aptly named and built for the ages. An iconic presence for over a century, Stoneacre today offers a seaside estate without peer. Drive through the hand-carved wooden gates and enter a world where all is 'luxury, peace and pleasure.' The home's lavish scale'9+ bedrooms, 6 full baths, 4 half baths, 8 fireplaces, 10,000 sf of living space (plus 6,000+ sf of partially finished space on the 3rd floor)'is balanced by interior spaces of understated elegance and ease. With its immaculate grounds and fortress-like construction, Stoneacre offers the ultimate refuge and family compound at a time when it is needed most.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amanda Armstrong Group, Engel & Volkers By The Sea at 978-865-1168</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1NUE43MjY0NDA5NSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Killybracken, an enchanting estate with expansive lawns and lush, perennial gardens, ensures absolute and self-sufficient privacy while enjoying stunning panoramic ocean views. The compound features an historic main residence, pool house, guest cottage, detached two car garage all built with the finest attention to detail. This estate is rooted in beauty and strength. Behind the high-quality craftsmanship of gorgeous granite, antique woods, and other natural stone finishes. First built in 1927 in the Arts and Crafts Style, the entire compound has undergone a painstaking and thorough renovation, making it ideal for modern entertaining. The pool house with its all-season, indoor-outdoor pool is a true gem, offering additional living and entertaining space as well as an 8-person spa and steam room.This magnificent manor is secluded on one of the most eastern points of land in the continental United States yet has convenient links to Boston and can be easily reached by land, air and sea.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Valerie Post, Engel & Volkers Boston at 617-936-4194</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1NUE43MjY1NTU4OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Open 4/10 & 4/11 or by appointment. Register in person so that everyone can experience a safe socially distanced private showing experience observing Covid19 Protocol (complete Covid19 paperwork online in advance, masks required) Offers Due Tuesday 4/13/2021 by 5 p.m. This home was designed to maximize its secluded setting and framed against an idyllic backdrop of mature trees. Ideally situated to support walking access to all area amenities including Good Harbor Beach, Rocky Neck, Gloucester Stage including all area amenities in East Gloucester in particular Bass Rocks Golf and Tennis Club. Support your seasonal and year round appetite to get outdoors and enjoy an active lifestyle on the North Shore and enjoy enviable seclusion flavored with oceanic breezes and a dramatic landscape. This treasure is just minutes from downtown and offered in exceptional condition, featuring all new windows and doors, new siding, insulation, interior and exterior paint and so much more.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amanda Armstrong Group, Engel & Volkers By The Sea at 978-865-1168</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1NUE43MjgxMDEwNiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Rockport, MAPosted by
Rockport Bulletin

Homes for sale in Rockport: New listings

(ROCKPORT, MA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.