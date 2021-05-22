newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Joe, FL

Port St Joe gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Port St Joe Voice
Port St Joe Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0a896RbO00

(PORT ST JOE, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Port St Joe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 701 Monument Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 701 Monument Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Port St Joe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe, FL
10
Followers
33
Post
858
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Joe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Saint Joe, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Gas Stations#Sales#Exxon#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Port Saint Joe, FLPosted by
Port St Joe Voice

Start immediately with these jobs in Port St Joe

These companies in Port St Joe are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. Insurance Sales - NO COLD CALLING - Work From Home - Training Provided; 3. Sales Rep - Work From Home - F/T or P/T; 4. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home; 5. WORK FROM HOME: Ambitious Sales Reps & Retail Managers;
Port Saint Joe, FLPosted by
Port St Joe Voice

Work remotely in Port St Joe — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 2. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - Full Training & Private Mentorship Provided; 3. Remote Sales Manager; 4. Remote Sales Agent; 5. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule - Remote; 6. Sales Rep - Work From Home - F/T or P/T; 7. Perfect Remote Job - Make over $1,000 a week part time!; 8. Behavioral Health Professional; 9. Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01;
Port Saint Joe, FLPosted by
Port St Joe Voice

Job alert: These jobs are open in Port St Joe

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Port St Joe: 1. DOT Field Generator Technician 1100418; 2. Construction Laborer - Skilled; 3. Territory Sales Representative; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On; 5. Financial Services Representative - WFH, training, GROWTH!; 6. RN Registered Nurse - Premium Pay Temporary - Medical Neuro; 7. CNC Service Engineers; 8. Retail Sales Consultant; 9. Customer Service / Sales Representative; 10. WORK FROM HOME: Ambitious Sales Reps & Retail Managers;