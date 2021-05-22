Port St Joe gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PORT ST JOE, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Port St Joe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 701 Monument Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 701 Monument Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Port St Joe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.