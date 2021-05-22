Kingfisher gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.55 per gallon

(KINGFISHER, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kingfisher area offering savings of $1.55 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 102 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.14 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Conoco at 1609 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kingfisher area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 102 S Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Diamond Shamrock 1005 S Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Shell 100 W Mitchell Dr, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Cenex 124 W Broadway, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:00 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.