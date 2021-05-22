newsbreak-logo
Kingfisher, OK

Kingfisher gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.55 per gallon

Kingfisher Post
 2 days ago
(KINGFISHER, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kingfisher area offering savings of $1.55 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 102 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.14 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Conoco at 1609 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kingfisher area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

102 S Main St, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$3.29
$2.79

Diamond Shamrock

1005 S Main St, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.95
$3.39
$2.79

Shell

100 W Mitchell Dr, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79

Cenex

124 W Broadway, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.94
$3.14
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:00 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Kingfisher Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

