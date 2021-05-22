Kingfisher gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.55 per gallon
(KINGFISHER, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kingfisher area offering savings of $1.55 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 102 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.14 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Conoco at 1609 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kingfisher area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$3.29
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.95
$3.39
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.94
$3.14
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:00 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.