NBA

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup against Heat

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 2 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks will get a rematch with the Miami Heat, who knocked them out of the post-season last year in the NBA's Bubble.

The upset last season sent the Bucks home early for yet another season, and at some point, the Bucks will have to find a way to break free in the NBA Playoffs.

Their series with the Heat begins on Saturday, and their starting lineup has been announced and can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
