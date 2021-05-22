Save $0.95 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fairfield area offering savings of $0.95 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CEFCO at 441 E Commerce St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.64 at Chevron at 500 Ih-45 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:33 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 299 Ih-45, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.08 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:33 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.