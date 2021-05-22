newsbreak-logo
Childress, TX

Childress gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.67 per gallon

Childress Voice
 2 days ago
(CHILDRESS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Childress area offering savings of $0.67 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2709 Ave F Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 2301 Ave F Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.32.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.73.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

2709 Ave F Nw, Childress
card$2.65
$2.92
$3.22
$2.89

CEFCO

2004 Ave F Nw, Childress
card$2.69
$3.02
$3.22
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

