Brady, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Brady?

Posted by 
Brady Updates
Brady Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcKOo_0a89692n00

(BRADY, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Brady, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alon at 614 N Bridge St. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.26 at Alon at 1800 S Bridge St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Brady Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

