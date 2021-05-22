Wautoma gas at $2.27 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(WAUTOMA, WI) According to Wautoma gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.37 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 502 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.27 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at W7711 State Road 21 73, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wautoma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.42
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.42
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.14
$3.64
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.12
$3.62
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.