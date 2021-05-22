newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wautoma, WI

Wautoma gas at $2.27 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Wautoma News Alert
Wautoma News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvD4y_0a8965Vt00

(WAUTOMA, WI) According to Wautoma gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.37 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 502 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.27 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at W7711 State Road 21 73, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wautoma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

502 W Main St, Wautoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.42
$3.14

Kwik Trip

935 E Main St, Wautoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.42
$3.14

BP

W7711 State Road 21 73, Wautoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.14
$3.64
$3.14

Shell

W7684 Wi-21, Wautoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.12
$3.62
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma, WI
7
Followers
33
Post
700
Views
ABOUT

With Wautoma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Wautoma, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Wi#Bp#W7711 State Road#Wautoma Gas#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related