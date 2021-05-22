Wautoma gas at $2.27 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WAUTOMA, WI) According to Wautoma gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.37 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 502 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.27 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at W7711 State Road 21 73, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wautoma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 502 W Main St, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 935 E Main St, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 3.14

BP W7711 State Road 21 73, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.14 $ 3.64 $ 3.14

Shell W7684 Wi-21, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.12 $ 3.62 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.