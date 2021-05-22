newsbreak-logo
Algona gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

Algona News Alert
 2 days ago
(ALGONA, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Algona area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, One Stop at 220 S Phillips Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1414 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.08.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Algona area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Algona, IA
ABOUT

With Algona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

