Algona gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

(ALGONA, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Algona area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, One Stop at 220 S Phillips Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1414 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.08.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Algona area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.