Truth Or Consequences gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Truth Or Consequences area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 601 S Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 914 N Date St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.74.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 424 E 3Rd Ave, Truth or Consequences

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Circle K 914 N Date St, Truth or Consequences

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ --

Shell 1910 N Date St, Truth or Consequences

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Chevron 1006 Nm-195, Elephant Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Marathon 1101 Nm-195, Elephant Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.