Truth Or Consequences, NM

Truth Or Consequences gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Truth Or Consequences Journal
 2 days ago
(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Truth Or Consequences area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 601 S Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 914 N Date St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.74.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

424 E 3Rd Ave, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Circle K

914 N Date St, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.74
$--

Shell

1910 N Date St, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Chevron

1006 Nm-195, Elephant Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Marathon

1101 Nm-195, Elephant Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Truth Or Consequences, NM
ABOUT

With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

