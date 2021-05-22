newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Hits Dagger to Send Steph Curry and Warriors Home

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 2 days ago

Not many people thought when the play-in tournament ended, potential 2021 NBA MVP Steph Curry would be sent home before the playoffs began.

However, after a 103-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Curry and the Warriors fell 117-112 in overtime on Friday to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

With less than five seconds left Morant hit a clutch shot to give the Grizzlies a 114-109 lead and seal the deal for the Grizzlies to win and the Warriors to be sent home.

The video of the incredible shot given the circumstances can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
