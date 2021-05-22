newsbreak-logo
Mount Shasta, CA

Mount Shasta gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Mt Shasta Digest
 2 days ago
(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) According to Mount Shasta gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 205 W Lake St. Regular there was listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.55 at Chevron at 300 W Lake St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

205 W Lake St, Mount Shasta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.3
$4.45
$3.87

Chevron

300 W Lake St, Mount Shasta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.34
$4.49
$3.87
card
card$4.25
$4.4
$4.55
$3.93

76

411 W Lake St, Mount Shasta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.3
$4.45
$3.93
card
card$4.21
$4.4
$4.51
$4

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

