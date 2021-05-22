Newport gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NEWPORT, VT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newport area offering savings of $0.42 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 3823 Us5. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.41 at Cumberland Farms at 535 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 09:59 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.