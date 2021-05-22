NBA Playoffs: Heat's Starting Lineup Against Bucks

The Miami Heat upset the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA's bubble in Disney World last season, and the upset led to an epic run to the NBA Finals for the Heat.

However, this season, the Heat have not been nearly as good, at least in the regular season (finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference).

They will get a chance to prove themselves in the post-season once again when Game 1 begins on Saturday in Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat, according to FanDuel.

The Heat have announced their starting lineup for the game, and their lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

