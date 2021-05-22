newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Heat's Starting Lineup Against Bucks

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 2 days ago

The Miami Heat upset the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA's bubble in Disney World last season, and the upset led to an epic run to the NBA Finals for the Heat.

However, this season, the Heat have not been nearly as good, at least in the regular season (finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference).

They will get a chance to prove themselves in the post-season once again when Game 1 begins on Saturday in Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat, according to FanDuel.

The Heat have announced their starting lineup for the game, and their lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
