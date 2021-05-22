newsbreak-logo
Watseka, IL

Here’s the cheapest gas in Watseka Saturday

Watseka Updates
 2 days ago
(WATSEKA, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Watseka, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 417 W Walnut St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at BP at 303 E Walnut St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:28 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

417 W Walnut St, Watseka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.54
$3.09

Gas Depot

700 W Walnut St, Watseka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:28 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Watseka, IL
With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

