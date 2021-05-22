Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sidney
(SIDNEY, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sidney area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.
Cenex at 1281 S Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 902 S Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.