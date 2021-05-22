Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sidney

(SIDNEY, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sidney area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

Cenex at 1281 S Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 902 S Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 1281 S Central Ave, Sidney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.93 $ 3.15 $ 3.19

Town Pump 12280 Mt-200 Unit 1, Sidney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.