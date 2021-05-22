newsbreak-logo
Liberty, NY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Liberty Saturday

Liberty Dispatch
 2 days ago
(LIBERTY, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Liberty, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 10 Divine Corners Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Mobil at 9 Ferndale Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:02 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:02 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Liberty Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

