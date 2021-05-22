newsbreak-logo
Moriarty, NM

Save up to $0.92 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Moriarty

Moriarty Journal
Moriarty Journal
 2 days ago
(MORIARTY, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Moriarty, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Lisa's Truck Center at 820 Central Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.74 at Phillips 66 at 301 Route 66, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Moriarty area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Lisa's Truck Center

820 Central Ave, Moriarty
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

