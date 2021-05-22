Here’s the cheapest gas in Williamstown Saturday

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) According to Williamstown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 10 Ferguson Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.37 at Speedway at 10 Taft Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Williamstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 10 Ferguson Blvd, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.85

Speedway 10 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 2.86

Marathon 11 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.28 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.