newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamstown, KY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Williamstown Saturday

Posted by 
Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNx5H_0a895BcN00

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) According to Williamstown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 10 Ferguson Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.37 at Speedway at 10 Taft Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Williamstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

10 Ferguson Blvd, Dry Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.85

Speedway

10 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.17
$3.37
$2.86

Marathon

11 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.28
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown, KY
14
Followers
33
Post
307
Views
ABOUT

With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Williamstown, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Murphy Usa#Speedway#Taft Hwy#Ferguson Blvd#Gallon#Ky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Williamstown, KYPosted by
Williamstown Updates

Williamstown’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Williamstown: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Williamstown, KYPosted by
Williamstown Updates

Your 4-day forecast for Williamstown

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Williamstown: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Williamstown, KYPosted by
Williamstown Updates

Take advantage of Monday sun in Williamstown

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Williamstown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.