Here’s the cheapest gas in Williamstown Saturday
(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) According to Williamstown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 10 Ferguson Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.37 at Speedway at 10 Taft Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Williamstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.17
$3.37
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.28
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.