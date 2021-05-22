Chadron gas at $2.86 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CHADRON, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Chadron area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon.

Cheema's Gas & Liquor at 855 W 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 1250 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chadron area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.