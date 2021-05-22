NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Reveals Who He Thinks Should Win MVP

The Memphis Grizzlies stunned the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Friday evening.

Their 117-112 win advances them to the regular NBA Playoffs and sends Steph Curry and the Warriors home for the rest of the season.

After the game, Morant had an interesting post on Twitter about Curry.

Morant insinuated that Curry should be the league's MVP.

As a competitor just after he beat him, that kind of respect is strong sportsmanship, and Morant might have a case as Curry won the scoring championship this season (32.0 PPG).

The Grizzlies 9-point underdogs for their first playoff against the Utah Jazz, according to FanDuel.

