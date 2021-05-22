newsbreak-logo
NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Reveals Who He Thinks Should Win MVP

The Memphis Grizzlies stunned the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Friday evening.

Their 117-112 win advances them to the regular NBA Playoffs and sends Steph Curry and the Warriors home for the rest of the season.

After the game, Morant had an interesting post on Twitter about Curry.

Morant insinuated that Curry should be the league's MVP.

As a competitor just after he beat him, that kind of respect is strong sportsmanship, and Morant might have a case as Curry won the scoring championship this season (32.0 PPG).

The Grizzlies 9-point underdogs for their first playoff against the Utah Jazz, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
