Muleshoe, TX

Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Muleshoe

Posted by 
Muleshoe Voice
Muleshoe Voice
 2 days ago
(MULESHOE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Muleshoe, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Stripes at 107 E American Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Stripes at 107 E American Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.68.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Muleshoe, TX
