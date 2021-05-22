Where's the cheapest gas in Warsaw?

(WARSAW, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Warsaw area offering savings of $1.05 per gallon.

Sunoco at 102 Church Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 928 Church Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Warsaw area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 102 Church Ln, Tappahannock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.94

CITGO 928 Church Ln, Tappahannock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:07 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.