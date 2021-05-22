Save $0.71 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Jena

(JENA, LA) According to Jena gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 2109 N 1St St. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.45 at Speedy Mac's at 2460 E Oak St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:32 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 2109 N 1St St, Jena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ -- $ --

Speedy Mac's 2460 E Oak St, Jena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.