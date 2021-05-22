newsbreak-logo
Bad Axe, MI

Bad Axe gas at $2.88 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Bad Axe News Watch
 2 days ago
(BAD AXE, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Bad Axe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedy Q at 885 N Van Dyke Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Meijer at 1006 N Van Dyke Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.48.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:23 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedy Q

885 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.33
$3.19

Speedy Q

936 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.45
$--

Meijer

1006 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.19
$3.48
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:23 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bad Axe, MI
ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

