Bad Axe gas at $2.88 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BAD AXE, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Bad Axe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedy Q at 885 N Van Dyke Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Meijer at 1006 N Van Dyke Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.48.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:23 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedy Q 885 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.33 $ 3.19

Speedy Q 936 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.45 $ --

Meijer 1006 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.19 $ 3.48 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:23 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.