Bad Axe gas at $2.88 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(BAD AXE, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Bad Axe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedy Q at 885 N Van Dyke Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Meijer at 1006 N Van Dyke Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.48.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:23 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.33
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.19
$3.48
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:23 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.