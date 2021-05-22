newsbreak-logo
Hallettsville, TX

Here’s the cheapest gas in Hallettsville Saturday

Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 2 days ago
(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Hallettsville, you could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 304 E Fourth St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stripes at 106 Fairwinds St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.3.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hallettsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.64 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

304 E Fourth St, Hallettsville
card$2.57
$2.87
$3.12
$2.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

