Here’s the cheapest gas in Hallettsville Saturday

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Hallettsville, you could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 304 E Fourth St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stripes at 106 Fairwinds St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.3.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hallettsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.64 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 304 E Fourth St, Hallettsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 2.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.