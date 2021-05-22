This is the cheapest gas in Buffalo right now

(BUFFALO, WY) According to Buffalo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 74 E Us-16. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.38 at Cenex at 107 Us-16 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 74 E Us-16, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ 3.14

Cenex 501 E Hart St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.