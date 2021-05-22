Where's the cheapest gas in Lake City?

(LAKE CITY, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lake City area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Trip at 119 Lakeshore Dr N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 301 Prairie St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip 119 Lakeshore Dr N, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Kwik Trip 994 W Lyon Ave, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.