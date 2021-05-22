newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake City, MN

Where's the cheapest gas in Lake City?

Posted by 
Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZBBv_0a894whN00

(LAKE CITY, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lake City area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Trip at 119 Lakeshore Dr N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 301 Prairie St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip

119 Lakeshore Dr N, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$--

Kwik Trip

994 W Lyon Ave, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lake City Bulletin

Lake City Bulletin

Lake City, MN
7
Followers
33
Post
604
Views
ABOUT

With Lake City Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Lake City, MN
Lake City, MN
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Bargain Hunters#Sales#Lakeshore Dr N#Prairie St#Kwik Trip#Gallon#Savings#Selling#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Lake City, MNPosted by
Lake City Bulletin

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lake City: Sunday, May 23: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 24: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 25: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Lake City, MNPosted by
Lake City Bulletin

Work remotely in Lake City — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sr. IoT Solutions Architect REMOTE; 2. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 3. HR Coordinator - Remote; 4. Sales Consultant Work from Home $80,000+++; 5. Sales Representative / Sales Manager / Virtual Home Based / Daily Pay; 6. Insurance Sales Professional-Work From Home; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc;
Lake City, MNPosted by
Lake City Bulletin

Jump on Lake City’s rainy forecast today

(LAKE CITY, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lake City Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Lake City, MNPosted by
Lake City Bulletin

Lake City weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lake City: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;