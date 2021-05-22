newsbreak-logo
Ely, NV

Where's the cheapest gas in Ely?

Ely News Beat
 2 days ago
(ELY, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ely area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 909 E Aultman St. Regular there was listed at $3.4 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.04 at Love's Travel Stop at 1701 Great Basin Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.45 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

1690 Great Basin Blvd, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.4

Love's Travel Stop

1701 Great Basin Blvd, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.44
$3.74
$4.04
$3.44
card
card$3.44
$--
$4.04
$3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ely, NV
ABOUT

With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

