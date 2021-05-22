Where's the cheapest gas in Ely?

(ELY, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ely area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 909 E Aultman St. Regular there was listed at $3.4 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.04 at Love's Travel Stop at 1701 Great Basin Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.45 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1690 Great Basin Blvd, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.4

Love's Travel Stop 1701 Great Basin Blvd, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 4.04 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ 4.04 $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.