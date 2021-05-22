Where's the cheapest gas in Clinton?

(CLINTON, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clinton area offering savings of $1.11 per gallon.

Casey's at 2051 Hwy 65 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1014 Us-65 Bypass , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:32 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.65 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 2051 Hwy 65 S, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 2.79

Murphy USA 1964 Us-65 S, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.19 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.