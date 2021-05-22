Where's the cheapest gas in Clinton?
(CLINTON, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clinton area offering savings of $1.11 per gallon.
Casey's at 2051 Hwy 65 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1014 Us-65 Bypass , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:32 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.65 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.24
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.19
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.