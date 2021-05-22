newsbreak-logo
New River, AZ

Save up to $1.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in New River

New River Daily
New River Daily
 2 days ago
(NEW RIVER, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New River area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 4135 W Anthem Way. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.29 at Shell at 3906 W New River Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New River area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

4135 W Anthem Way, Anthem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.47
$3.75
$3.09

Circle K

3502 W Anthem Way, Anthem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.47
$3.75
$3.09

Circle K

39414 N Daisy Mountain Dr , Anthem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.47
$3.75
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

