Alpine, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Alpine?

Posted by 
Alpine News Flash
Alpine News Flash
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qnOD_0a894pWI00

(ALPINE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Alpine area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Toms Triangle at 1500 W Us-90. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Valero at 708 N 5Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Stripes

700 E Ave E, Alpine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.5
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alpine, TX
ABOUT

With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

