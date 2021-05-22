Crescent City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.45 per gallon

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Crescent City, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 519 N Summit St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 519 N Summit St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.33.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:14 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 519 N Summit St, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.2 $ 3.33 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.