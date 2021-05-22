Crescent City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.45 per gallon
(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Crescent City, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 519 N Summit St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 519 N Summit St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.33.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:14 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.2
$3.33
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.