Crescent City, FL

Crescent City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.45 per gallon

Crescent City Today
 2 days ago
(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Crescent City, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 519 N Summit St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 519 N Summit St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.33.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:14 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell

519 N Summit St, Crescent City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.2
$3.33
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Crescent City, FL
ABOUT

With Crescent City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

