Gas savings: The cheapest station in West Jefferson

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Jefferson area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Backyard Convenience at 838 S Jefferson Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.43 at Speedway at 326 E 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:10 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1477 Mount Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.23 $ 2.89

Speedway 326 E 2Nd St, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.08 $ 3.43 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.