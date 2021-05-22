newsbreak-logo
Montevideo, MN

Where's the cheapest gas in Montevideo?

Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 2 days ago
(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Montevideo, you could be saving up to $1.71 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 2402 E Mn-7. Regular there was listed at $1.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.56 at Casey's at 418 S 1St St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex

2402 E Mn-7, Montevideo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.19

Cenex

605 Us-212, Montevideo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.13

Casey's

418 S 1St St, Montevideo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.56
$--

Casey's

632 N 7Th St, Montevideo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.56
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo, MN
ABOUT

With Montevideo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

