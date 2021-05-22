Kayenta gas at $2.95 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(KAYENTA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kayenta area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at Us-160 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at Us-160, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kayenta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.