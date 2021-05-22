newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kayenta, AZ

Kayenta gas at $2.95 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Kayenta News Watch
Kayenta News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNzyi_0a894kLt00

(KAYENTA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kayenta area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at Us-160 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at Us-160, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kayenta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

Us-160, Kayenta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kayenta News Watch

Kayenta News Watch

Kayenta, AZ
1
Followers
22
Post
224
Views
ABOUT

With Kayenta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kayenta, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sales#Bargain Hunters#Us 160#Speedway#Gallon#Selling#Savings#Az
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Kayenta, AZPosted by
Kayenta News Watch

Ready for a change? These Kayenta jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Kayenta: 1. Truck Drivers - CDL A - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!; 2. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 3. Dentist - DE; 4. Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Kayenta); 5. CDL A Truck Driver - $.94 - $.97 CPM !; 6. CDL-A Truck Drivers Needed Now - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Kayenta); 7. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver in West Texas;