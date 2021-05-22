Where's the cheapest gas in Worland?

(WORLAND, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Worland, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 1501 Bighorn Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 440 W Big Horn Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.51.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Worland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 1501 Bighorn Ave, Worland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.9 $ 3.1 $ 3.3 $ 3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.