newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worland, WY

Where's the cheapest gas in Worland?

Posted by 
Worland News Alert
Worland News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TV6Lk_0a894iaR00

(WORLAND, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Worland, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 1501 Bighorn Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 440 W Big Horn Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.51.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Worland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

1501 Bighorn Ave, Worland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.9
$3.1
$3.3
$3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Worland News Alert

Worland News Alert

Worland, WY
7
Followers
31
Post
560
Views
ABOUT

With Worland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worland, WY
Traffic
City
Worland, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Gallon#Wy#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Wyoming Statecounty17.com

Wyoming gas prices up 65% in last year; 4 cent increase in last week

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) While Wyoming has not felt the sting of gasoline shortages seen in the last week in the eastern U.S., its gas prices are still rising in advance of the upcoming three-day holiday. Figures provided in the regular report by GasBuddy.com, a company...