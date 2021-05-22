Here’s the cheapest gas in Stigler Saturday
(STIGLER, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stigler area offering savings of $0.63 per gallon.
Total Express at E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1409 E Main , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.42.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stigler area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:33 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.