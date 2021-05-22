newsbreak-logo
Stigler, OK

Here’s the cheapest gas in Stigler Saturday

Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 2 days ago
(STIGLER, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stigler area offering savings of $0.63 per gallon.

Total Express at E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1409 E Main , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.42.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stigler area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Total Express

E Main St, Stigler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Casey's

700 E Main, Stigler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$2.89

Shell

Ok-9, Stigler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.31
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:33 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

